The All Progressives Congress has rescheduled its presidential primary to Friday, September 28, as against the earlier announced date of Thursday, September 27.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr Yekini Nabena, announced this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Nabena said the election was rescheduled because of the Osun governorship rerun election fixed for Thursday, Sept. 27, by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

“In view of the Osun governorship rerun election which has been scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018, by INEC, the APC has now rescheduled the presidential primary election to Sept. 28.

“This is to avoid a clash in dates with the Osun governorship rerun election and to enable all registered party members in all 36 states of the federation, including the Federal Capital Territory participate in the exercise,” he said.