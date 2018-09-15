The All Progressives Congress, APC, has described reports in the media about the purported nullification of the primary used to select its candidate for the Osun gubernatorial election scheduled for next week as ‘fake news.’

Reacting to the report circulated by some online publications on Friday, APC, in a statement by its spokesperson, Yekini Nabena, said, “Our attention has been drawn to some misleading media reports suggesting that the Direct primaries which produced Alhaji Isiaka Gboyega Oyetola as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the forthcoming Osun State Governorship election has been nullified by an Abuja Federal High Court in a matter filed by one Kunle Rasheed Adegoke.

“This case is before Justice Dimgba and our confirmation from the Court’s Registry show that the matter was filed on July 27, 2018. It is being handled for the Plaintiff by A.U Mustapha (SAN) and came up for the first time on September 13, 2018 when service of originating processes on all other Parties was confirmed.

“The matter was subsequently adjourned to September 27, 2018 for hearing.

Based on the foregoing facts, it is impossible for judgment to have been given in this case which has only just commenced.

“We urge the general public to disregard the sponsored fake news.”