The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lacks the credential to talk about corruption, because the stench of corruption from the opposition party is suffocating.

The party said this in a statement on Sunday by its acting National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, while reacting to a statement by the PDP that some startling recoveries were made from the residence of the recently sacked Director-General of the State Security Service, Lawal Daura.

Mr Daura was sacked on Tuesday by acting President Yemi Osinbajo over the blockade of the National Assembly.

Following the sack, PDP on Saturday challenged the presidency and APC to speak out on an allegation that N21 billion, guns and thousands of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) were found in the residence of Mr Daura.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, PDP said the allegation was a sign of corruption in the ruling party.

Responding, however, APC said the statement was “empty, baseless and diversionary”.

It said whereas the opposition in a democracy is supposed to offer constructive criticisms and proffer alternative solutions to government policies and programmes, the PDP only tries to distract the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

“It is truly amazing that that the party of a failed government which held the country prostrate for 16 years; stole, wasted and misappropriated our abundant resources will have the audacity to make comments on the current administration that within three years is clearing the rot left after the PDP’s misrule.

“Is it not ironic that the PDP preaches about corruption in the oil sector when it in fact oversaw record pillage, maladministration and disrepair of the oil sector when it held sway.

“Despite spirited efforts to discredit on-going anti-corruption efforts, the war against graft is being won. An often overlooked major achievement of the anti-corruption war is that President Buhari has brought the issue of corruption to the heart of national consciousness.

“The fact that Nigerians are talking about it means we have not accepted it as a way of life and as long as ordinary people continue to show that disdain for corruption, we would win the war sooner or later.”

The ruling party said all PDP was doing is trying to undermine the corruption fight of the president, adding, however, that it believes Nigerians “who were taken for granted too long and have vowed enough is now enough.

“No degree of blackmail and wicked scheming will make us return to the years the locusts had eaten. We have crossed the Red Sea and have no intention to return to our ugly past.

“While the PDP and their agents attempt to discredit the ongoing fight against corruption, the question the PDP should answer is: are anti-corruption efforts being carried out within the ambit of the law? We urge the President, law enforcement agencies, anti-graft bodies and indeed Nigerians not to be sidetracked by the desperate and roguish attempt by the PDP and their agents to discredit the ongoing fight against corruption. It is natural, corruption will fight back!”

The party assured Nigerians it will not fail the country “like PDP did in its wasted 16years.”