



The Deputy President of the Senate, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege, has tasked leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the grassroots level on mass mobilisation of members into the party’s fold.

Omo-Agege gave the order on Tuesday during his party membership registration at his country-home, Orogun, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta.

Newsmen report that the APC registration and revalidation exercise was expected to commence on Feb. 9.

The senator who represents Delta Senatorial District at the National Assembly said that with more membership at the unit level across the state, they would be able to prevent any electoral malpractice.

“If you register very well including those in the riverine, nobody can rig you out. It takes one person to say no in a unit after election has been conducted.

“Therefore, I urge the party leaders at the various units to mobilise everybody when the exercise commences. Those in other political parties, bring them into the fold,” he said.

Omo-Agege said the national leadership of APC had decided to grow the party from the unit level to accommodate new members.





“The end of one election is the beginning of another election. Every vote starts with registration so I challenge you to register and mobilise people to join the party.

“The national leadership of the party led by President Muhammadu Buhari has determined that we need to grow the party, expand our scope from the unit to national levels,” he said.

Also Mr Jones Erue, Chairman, Caretaker Committee of the party in Delta urged the people to populate the party by wooing more members.

Mr Ismail Ahmed, National Coordinator of the Registration Committee, South South Zone, said that the zone was crucial to the party because it had no sitting governor.

The Chairman of the Registration Committee in Delta, Mr Austin Kingsley, said that two vehicles would be made available for the exercise.

“Members should come with three passport photographs and voters card.

“We will deploy three registration officers to every polling unit. This is the period to evangelise, a stakeholder by membership,” he said Kingsley said that the exercise would last for two weeks.