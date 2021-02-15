



Top shots of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the weekend hailed the ongoing membership revalidation and registration of the party, saying the ownership of the party is being transferred to the masses.

A former Senate Leader, Teslim Folarin (APC, Oyo Central), said the exercise will help to deliver the coming elections.

Folarin stated this shortly after he revalidated his membership of the party at Idi Ose, Ona Ara LGA of Oyo State.

“The revalidation exercise has turned out to be the tonic, the boost needed by our party to get stronger, greater, bigger and I am glad about this.

“In Oyo State, APC is obviously the leading party. It is the party to beat. We lost the last gubernatorial election in the state because of the fragmentation in our party. And now with the large number of people enthusiastically joining our party, it is obvious even to the blind that APC is the party to belong to for victory,” he said.

Also, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele (APC, Ekiti Central) said the exercise undertaken by APC is not one in futility, but which will strengthen democracy in the country.

He pointed out that there is a need for the party to entrench itself in the minds of the people, and give Nigerians an unfettered opportunity to join it.





Bamidele, who made the remark at Iyin Ekiti Ward B, after revalidating his membership, said an all-inclusive registration and revalidation exercise will help the party’s chances ahead of 2023.

On his part, a former majority leader of the Senate, Victor Ndoma-Egba, noted that the exercise was a welcome idea that is necessary to consolidate the cohesion in the party.

He, therefore, suggested that the exercise should be made continuous and provisions made for it to be done online.

Ndoma-Egba fielded questions from journalists in Calabar when he visited his vandalised mansion for the first time after arsonists in the guise of the #EndSARS protest set it all ablaze.

Also, a stalwart of the party in Kano, Alhaji Ahmadu Haruna Zago, said the exercise was a wise decision and a move to unify the party and make it stronger across the country.

A chieftain of the APC in Yobe State, Alhaji Muhammadu Gadaka, also said the ongoing exercise of the party will give every member a sense of belonging and ownership of the party.

Gadaka, who is also Yobe State Treasurer of the party, told newsmen in Abuja that the bottom-to-top approach would reposition and entrust ownership of the party to the people as advocated by President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Mai Mala Buni.