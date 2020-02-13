<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Following rejection of appointment of Chief Bisi Akande as the Chairman of newly reconstituted National Reconciliation Committee of All Progressives Congress (APC) by a splinter group within the party in Ondo State, The Unity Forum, another splinter group within the party in the state, Sunshine Mandate, has condemned and nullified the vote of no confidence passed on the national leader of the party.

A statement by the group led by the current Ambassador to Nigeria in Togo, Ambassador Olusola Iji, described the action of The Unity Forum as a “reckless and unwarranted attack on Chief Bisi Akande.”

The group dismissed the claim of The Unity Forum as false and character assassination, adding that it was condemnable and recklessly done.

The statement made available to newsmen on Thursday in Akure, the state capital, the group said: “The Sunshine Mandate considers it curious that a vote of no confidence could be recklessly passed on a distinguished and nationally respected leader of Chief Bisi Akande’s caliber who got appointed by the Presidency to settle the disorganized APC in our home state when our own known leaders failed to so do.”

Nullifying the verdict of The Unity Forum, the group, therefore, passed a vote of confidence in Chief Bisi Akande.





The statement reads: “While publicly affirming SUNSHINE MANDATE’S confidence in the APC National Reconciliation Committee, under the leadership of former APC National Chairman, Chief Adebisi Akande, as presently constituted by the Presidency, to do justice to the onerous assignment given them, especially in the terribly divided APC in Ondo State, it is our expectation that all factional elders within APC here, will, in thinking, reasoning, disposition and expression of dissent on any emerging political issue in the Sunshine State or any other State, be civil, fair and scrupulously weigh their private or public outbursts on matters capable of wrongly dragging APC leaders’ image in the mud.”

Therefore, the posited that the ongoing crisis needed to be resolved as a matter of urgency for the sake of the party and the people of the state.

“We are convinced that no good purpose will be served APC and the great people of Ondo State if the lingering party crisis is not resolved within the shortest time possible.

“We do trust and fervently believe Chief Adebisi Akande‘s Reconciliation Committee will be fair and just in discharging their historic assignment.

“Every reasonable effort must be explored and all public-serving sacrifices made to clearly open the door of fair politica| participation presently closed by Arakunrin Akeredolu’s administration to the majority of APC members in ‘Ondo State,” the group said.