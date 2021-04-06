



The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State has received into its fold members of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from Ijebu Igbo.

The defecting members were received by a former deputy governor of the state, Segun Adesegun, and Senior Special Adviser to Governor Abiodun on Political Matters, Tunji Egbetokun.

They were received during the Constituency Forum of the ruling party in Ijebu Igbo.





Governor Dapo Abiodun who was represented by Adesegun, said mass defection into the APC showed that the people of the state were comfortable with the policies and programmes of the current administration.

“It is a sign of positive things. The defections go beyond growth in party membership. It further shows that our great party, APC is an open party of truly progressive minds and inclusive governance,” he added.