The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that it did not get any court injunction restraining it from conducting the last congresses held in Imo State.

While reacting to recent allegations by the Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, that the National Chairman of the APC, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun ‘disobeyed’ court orders regarding Congresses in Imo State and inauguration of the state’s Party executives, the party said it never got such injunction.

In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the APC said: “We wish to state that these allegations are spurious as the Party did not at any time receive any court injunctions regarding the Congresses in Imo”.

The party urged the Imo State Governor to desist from making allegations that had no basis in facts.

“In conducting the Congresses across the country, in considering the outcomes of each one of them and in swearing in the respective State Chairmen, the National Working Committee (NWC) had strictly followed the guiding rules and the Constitution of the Party.

“There is always room for redress where justified, hence, we encourage the Imo State Governor to explore internal dispute resolution mechanisms spelt out by our Constitution to address his perceived grievances.”