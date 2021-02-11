



The All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed its readiness for its membership registration and revalidation exercise in Zamfara State.

The chairman of the state caretaker committee of the party, Lawal Liman, stated this in Gusau on Wednesday at a meeting on the exercise in the state.

Liman commended the Chairman of the National Membership Registration Committee, Umar Kareta, and his team, who were deployed to Zamfara.

“I call on our members to come out en-masse and participate in the registration and revalidation exercise for the development of the party.

“On Thursday, we are going to embark on step-down training for the exercise at the 14 local government areas of the state.

“The next day, the training will move to the 147 wards and the 2,516 polling units across the state.





“After the training, the exercise will commence fully.

“I am, therefore, appealing for your support and cooperation for the success of the exercise,” Liman said.

Also, Kareta expressed delight with the arrangement made by the party for the exercise.

He commended the party’s officials in the state for the unity and cooperation within the party.

“This is an indication of the party’s victory in the next election,” Kareta said.

Giving a vote of thanks on behalf of the APC stakeholders in Zamfara, Sirajo Maikatako, gave an assurance of their continued support and cooperation to ensure the success of the exercise.

Maikatako expressed delight with the peace and reconciliation of factions of the party in the state, saying this is a welcome development.