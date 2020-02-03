<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The All Progressives Congress (APC) has cautioned people in ‘positions of influence’ against utterances that could aid ethno-religious fracas.

The ruling party was reacting to the ‘prayer protests’ against rising killings, held by some churches on the instruction of the Christian Association of Nigeria in parts of the country on Sunday.

The party in its statement obtained by newsmen on Sunday evening, said “the commentaries that trail the menace of the Boko-Haram and other criminal elements is assuming a dangerous ethno-religious slant, unfortunately influenced by insensitive and selfish partisan narratives by shortsighted groups and individuals.”

The APC said the recent pattern of attacks by the Boko-Haram terrorists “is to pitch the Christian and Muslims against one another and should not be promoted by (persons in) ‘positions of influence and authority.’”

Some churches under the auspices of the CAN, earlier on Sunday had a prayer walk in different states to protest against insecurity and the ”inability of the government to protect Christians”.

The CAN made the call after the gruesome murder of Lawan Indimi, the chairman of this body in Michika Local Government in Nasarawa by Boko Haram terrorists.

Among the persons of influence that led the Sunday prayer walk was the General Overseer of the RCCG, Enoch Adeboye, in company of his church members.

This action has been welcomed by many Nigerians on social media.

Newsmen has extensively reported the rising killings in many parts of the nation. The nation’s parliament, a few days ago, lamented the killings and also callled for the sack of the service chiefs.

Amidst the insecurity, the presidency has said Nigerians have reasons to be grateful as the security situation is better than it was before Mr Buhari assumed office.

“We know what the situation was as at 2015 and we know what it is today. Despite the reversals in security, it is still not as bad as it used to be in this country,” Femi Adesina, President Buhari’s spokesperson, said recently.





Although, the ruling APC condemned the killing, it insists that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration is winning the war against the insurgency and insecurity across Nigeria.

“In 2015, followed by a reelection in 2019, Nigerians voted President Muhammadu Buhari to among others win the war against terrorism and generally secure the country. Despite the opportunistic and pocket of attacks on some soft targets, the President’s resolve and the APC-led government in degrading Boko Haram is not in doubt,” the party reiterated the stance of the federal government.

“We must not fall for this divisive ploy. In our respective spaces, we should understand that these violent extremists are our common enemies, and are blind to religious and political affiliation and socio-economic status.

“Our leaders – religious, political, traditional and all others in positions of influence and authority, must now show leadership and temperance in their utterances and actions. Doing otherwise will be acting the scripts and playing into the hands of these fanatics seeking to divide us and pitch us against each other,” the party spokesperson, Lanre Issa-Onilu wrote.

Mr Issa-Onilu also said the Nigerian armed forces are now better equipped.

“Our armed forces are now better equipped with their welfare prioritised; previous insurgency-ravaged communities are being rehabilitated and resettled; gone are those days when attacks particularly on the country’s capital city of Abuja and other parts of the country were routine.

“Currently, no inch of Nigeria’s territory is under the control of Boko Haram; bandits, kidnappers and other criminal camps are being cleared with the criminals suffering heavy casualties on a daily basis,” he said.

The party also commiserated with the families of those that lost their lives in recent attacks