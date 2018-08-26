The All Progressives Congress, APC, has alerted its supporters, members and the general public that a membership registration website purpotedly belonging to it, “apcregistration.com” is fake.

“The website which is trending on social media is unauthorised and a scam,” Mr Yekini Nabena, spokesperson for the party said in a statement issued on Sunday.

The spokesperson added that the party’s internal investigation has revealed that the fake website is sponsored by one of the main opposition political parties in its desperate and criminal plot to harvest APC members ahead of the 2019 General Elections.

He, however, said the party has “deliberately not named the political party and hereby call on relevant security agencies to urgently investigate the website and its sponsors.

“Meanwhile, we urge our teeming supporters and members to take advantage of the ongoing Continuous Nationwide Membership Registration exercise in all 36 States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“The exercise will include both fresh registrations and revalidation of existing membership for the purposes of issuance of the Party’s permanent membership cards.