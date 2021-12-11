APC to produce Abia next governor – chairman

All Progressives Congress (APC), Abia State chapter, has said the party was working assiduously to ensure that it produces the next governor of the state come 2023.

The caretaker chairman of the party, Hon. Donatus Nwankpa who stated this during a press briefing at the state secretariat of the party, in Umuahia, lamented the deplorable and retrogressive condition, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led government has kept the state in the past 16 years.

He vowed that the party would wipe the tears of Abians by ending the PDP impunity in 2023.

According to Nwankpa, APC with the calibre of the political bigwigs within its ranks remains the only credible alternative political party that will give Abians reprieve from their ugly experience in the hands of the PDP led government in the state.

Nwankpa who was represented by the caretaker State Secretary of the party, Perfect Okorie, on reacting to the news of Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu’s purported plans to dump the party for a yet-to-be known political party, debunked such insinuation, stressing that Kalu whom he described as a father figure in the party, has been shouldering the responsibilities of the party in the state and remains the leader of the party in the state.

On the controversy surrounding the leadership of the party in the state, Okorie said that there was no faction in the party, stressing that issues surrounding the outcome of the congresses held in the state were being addressed by the national leadership of the party while the caretaker committee led by Hon. Donatus Nwankpa is still in-charge of the leadership of the party in the state.

“APC will not tolerate any form of anti-party. There is one APC in Abia State. Congresses were duly conducted; names of duly elected officials have been sent to the national.

“We are not ignorant of the activities of some group of persons who are trying to thwart things in the state.

“You are aware that a High Court sitting in Ukwa Judicial council has restrained the national leadership of the party from accepting any list apart from the list sent to them by the Nwankpa led caretaker committee.

“The legal team of the national has acknowledged receipt of the court order and there hasn’t been any contrary order.”