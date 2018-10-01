.responsive_ads_xi { width: 300px; height: 250px; } @media(min-width: 768px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 468px; height: 60px; } } @media(min-width: 1019px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 640px; height: 80px; } } @media(min-width: 1140px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 696px; height: 86px; } }

The ongoing primaries of the All Progressives Congress have outshone the annual celebration of Nigeria’s Independence Day in Bauchi, reports the News Agency of Nigeria.

As restless politicians and government officials shuttle from one place to another trying to ensure the victory of their political masters, no mention was made of the anniversary, just as no formal celebration was organized, as was the case in the past.

NAN also observed that not even the tradition broadcast to the people or issuance of press statement by the state governor to mark the occasion took place as every politician focused on how to triumph over his opponents at the primaries.

Speaking to NAN on the reason for the non-celebration, The State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Malam Umar Sade, confirmed that there was no ‘organised celebration’ by the government as politicians were busy with the APC gov primary.

He said most of the politicians had gone to their localities to vote for their preferred governorship aspirant.

The national headquarters of the APC had instructed that ‘direct primaries’ be conducted in the state, thereby unsettling some high-ranking politicians in the state who had shown a preference for the ‘indirect primaries’.

The primaries, which was slated for Sunday, Sept. 30, was later shifted to Monday, Oct.1, thereby coinciding with the nation’s Independence Day.

A NAN Correspondent who visited the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium, Bauchi, where previous celebrations took place, reports that the venue is as quiet as ‘graveyard’ as not even the usual parade by school children, military and para-military personnel, featured.