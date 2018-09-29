President Muhammadu Buhari has secured a total of 472,344 votes in the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Primary conducted in Sokoto State.

The election was held at 3,035 polling units and 244 wards across the 23 Local Government Areas of the northwestern state.

Former state governor and party leader Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, who also served as the Chief Returning Officer for the election, announced the result Friday night.

“I, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, in my capacity as chief returning officer for the presidential primary election in Sokoto State, have received and collated all results from the 23 Local Government Areas of the state.

“President Buhari scored a total of 472,344 votes and all of them indicated their interest for Buhari to return. I hereby declared Buhari as the winner of the election,” Wamakko said.

He commended party executives, security agencies and the media for their efforts to make the exercise a success.