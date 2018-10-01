.responsive_ads_xi { width: 300px; height: 250px; } @media(min-width: 768px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 468px; height: 60px; } } @media(min-width: 1019px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 640px; height: 80px; } } @media(min-width: 1140px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 696px; height: 86px; } }

President Muhammadu Buhari recorded a landslide victory in the presidential primary election of the All Progressives Congress held in Abia State, polling 455,656 votes, Prof. Chris Nwamuo, the Chief Returning Officer for the exercise, has said.

Nwanmuo, who announced the result to newsmen at the APC secretariat in Umuahia on Sunday, declared the President winner of the exercise, which took place in the 17 local government areas of the state on Friday.

Buhari, who was the sole aspirant in the contest, polled 100 per cent of the total votes cast in all the 184 wards.

A breakdown of the figure showed that he polled 20,522 votes out of 20,912 registered members in Aba North Local Government Area and 20,917 votes out of the 21,380 registered members in Aba South.

He polled 40,671 votes out of 40,737 registered members in Arochukwu and 41,477 votes out of the 41,890 registered members in Bende.

Buhari also scored 33,348 votes out of the 34,215 registered members in Ikwano and 35,261 votes out of the 35,381 registered members in Isuikwato council area.

In Isiala Ngwa North, 25,271 out of 25,761 registered members voted for him, while 28,835 out of the 29,261 registered members in Isiala Ngwa South also voted for him.

The President scored 19,029 votes out of the 19,369 registered members in Obingwa and 31,208 votes out of the 32,209 registered members in Ohafia.

He also polled 21,521 votes out of the 25,721 registered members in Osisioma and 16,109 votes out of the 16,774 registered members in Ugwunagbo LGA.

In Ukwa East, Buhari polled 14,845 votes out of the 14,904 registered members and 15,303 votes out of the 15,361 registered members in Ukwa West.

He also scored 29,367 votes out of the 36,252 registered members in Umuahia North and 27, 608 votes out of the 28,247 registered members in Umuahia South.

Buhari also scored 34,311 votes out of the 38,814 registered members in Umunneochi LGA.

Nwamuo spoke on the difficulties encountered during the exercise, saying the poor condition of roads in the state hindered timely distribution of election materials for the exercise, especially in far-flung parts of the state.