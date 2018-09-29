President Muhammadu Buhari got 210,201 votes in the Presidential primary election of the All Progressives Congress held in Bayelsa State on Saturday.

The internal poll, which held in 105 wards of the state, were conducted by party leaders, including former Governor Timipre Sylva, who relocated to the hinterland to deliver the President through direct primary.

The leaders, who took charge of their various wards, ensured that the primary election was peaceful as party members lined up in an Option A4 method to cast their votes.

The Returning Officer and Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, said the exercise was conducted according to the directive of the party.

“I hereby certify that the total votes score by President Muhammad Buhari was 210,201. The result is authentic and legal as it met the rules and regulation that it must be done in all the units and wards of the state”, the minister said.

Lokpobiri appealed to party members to display similar peaceful conducts in the remaining primary elections in the state.

The minister said the 2019 Presidential election was already won by the President adding the Buhari would win by landslide.

He said: “It is already won by a wide margin. APC has already recorded 18 million membership across the country and more are joining.

“More persons are also joining because of performance and credibility of the President. Before President Buhari took over, the rice was being imported daily at $6bn but now, there is no need to import rice because we produce rice locally. In Bayelsa, Ogunboss produces and bags good rice.

“Before now, donor agencies had lost confidence in Nigeria, but with the credibility posture of President Buhari, the donor agencies have returned”.

Lokpobiri also said that the APC was set to win the majority seats at the in the Bayelsa State House of Assembly and the National Assembly.

“The people of Bayelsa are only waiting to cast their votes for the party. The APC is already coasting to victory in Bayelsa”, he said.