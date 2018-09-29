President Muhammadu Buhari has been declared winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary held across the 23 Local Government Areas of Benue State last Friday.

State APC Presidential Returning Officer Senator George Akume, who declared the result in Makurdi on Saturday, disclosed that Buhari polled a total of 259,130 votes in the primary.

He reported the number of registered voters as 349,715, with the total votes cast at 259,130, stressing that since the President was unopposed, he automatically won the primary in the state.

“I am the returning officer at the direct presidential primary held yesterday in Benue on the platform of the APC. The APC presented only one aspirant in the person of President Buhari in recognition of his monumental achievement in office and the fact that no other aspirant came to challenge him.

“We have always stated that APC is a grassroots movement which represents change, with Buhari at the center who has embarked upon a lot of developmental initiatives. We are confident that, given the number of people that turned out to receive the APC, the sky is the limit for the party in 2019,” Akume stated.