President Muhammadu Buhari, who stands as the sole candidate aspiring for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential ticket, ‎has polled 202,599 votes in the party presidential primary conducted across the 287 political wards in Jigawa State.

Announcing the result at the state APC headquarters, in Dutse, the Chief Returning Officer of the election, Governor Muhammadu Badaru Abubakar said the party has a total registered members of 253,073 as of 2014 registration exercise.

The governor noted that those who recently registered as party members did not participate in the election as they were not captured in the party data-base in Lagos.

Governor Badaru declared President Muhammadu Buhari as the winner of the election haven scored the highest vote in the primary election which was conducted directly in accordance with party guidelines.