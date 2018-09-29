The All Progressives Congress (APC), Anambra State chapter has unanimously voted for President Muhammadu Buhari as consensus candidate of the party in the 2019 presidential poll.

Buhari emerged unopposed in a direct primary held by the party across the 21 Local Government Areas of Anambra State.

Anambra was among the states that adopted direct primary in line with the APC constitution.

The APC presidential primary, which witnessed mammoth crowd of party loyalists and President Buhari supporters, was conducted and monitored by the Anambra State executive members of the party and other stakeholders led by the Chairman, Barr Emeka Ibe.

Speaking at Uga ward I in Aguata Local Government Area after queuing in support of the President, the Senator representing Anambra South, Dr Andy Uba assured Buhari of bloc votes of the Southeasterners.

According to the senator, Buhari will compensate the Igbo nation with more infrastructural developments, key positions in his cabinet and others if retained.

At Igboukwu in Aguata LGA, Engr. Barth Nwibe, the former governorship aspirant of the APC, described the outcome of the party primary as a show of love the Igbo have for the president due to his good policies and good governance.

On his part, Barr. Ibe, the Anambra State Chairman of APC, thanked the party members for coming out in their numbers to support return of the number one citizen of the country unopposed.