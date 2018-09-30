The Lagos State All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Representatives members on Sunday endorsed Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu as its candidate in the party’s governorship primary in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the APC governorship primary in the state is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 1.

NAN reports that 16 members of the house of representatives from Lagos, led by Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, were in attendance at a briefing called to endorse the aspirant.

Speaking on behalf of the lawmakers, Gbajabiamila urged party members to vote for Sanwo-Olu in the primary election.

“Sanwo-olu has rich pedigree, intimidating credentials. We have sat down and decided on Sanwo-Olu.

‘We have given him our support for tomorrow because he has the best potential to take Lagos to higher levels.

“Members of the house look at things dispassionately, deliberate and take decisions.

“We endorsed Ambode in the past when he was the sole aspirant and was performing well. But politics is dynamic.

“Today, we believe in Sanwo-Olu and we encourage our members to vote for him,” Gbajabiamila said.

He, however, urged party members to remain united, no matter the outcome of the primary.

In his response, Sanwo-Olu urged APC members in Lagos to come out and vote.

“A vote for me will be a vote to taking Lagos to a higher level.

“We will bring back the glory to Lagos,” he said.

On allegations of arrest in America levelled against him by Gov. Akinwumi Ambode at a briefing earlier in Lagos, Sanwo-Olu said he would not respond to that.

“The party will handle that. I am focused on my campaign and not joining issues with anyone,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu, Ambode’s challenger in the primary, had earlier received endorsement of the party’s Governor’s Advisory Council in the state.

He had also been endorsed by 36 of the 40 members of the state House of Assembly.

A third aspirant, Dr Femi Hamzat, a former commissioner in the state had also stepped down to support Sanwo-Olu.