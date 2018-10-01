.responsive_ads_xi { width: 300px; height: 250px; } @media(min-width: 768px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 468px; height: 60px; } } @media(min-width: 1019px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 640px; height: 80px; } } @media(min-width: 1140px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 696px; height: 86px; } }

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode’s bid to seek reelection under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has received a boost as the Lagos State Civil Servants have thrown their weights behind him.

The endorsement by civil servants is coming on the heels of many political rallies being organized in the state by Itesiwaju Ipinle Eko Vanguard to demonstrate their support and demanded that the scheduled governorship primary of All Progressives Congress (APC) reschedule to hold on Tuesday be made free and fair to allow the people’s will triumph.

The civil servants who who spoke with Journalists in Lagos hinged their support on the lofty reforms the governor has carried out in the civil service.

According to Mr. Balogun Hakeem, a director in the state’s civil service, ”We want to support him in the APC Primary election because we the civil servants want him to be re-elected so that we can continue to attend training both in Nigeria and outside the country. Governor Ambode led government has spent so much on training and retraining of civil servants.

”As you know, civil servants receive their salaries as and when due in the state. At a time when other states could not pay the salary of their staff, the governor ensured that we are paid. We want to appreciate him by supporting his re-election stating with the primary,” he said.

Another civil servant, Mrs Kike Ajayi said in the area of commerce, the governor has made impact, saying it is on record that about 8,000 Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and businesses had accessed approximately N6 billion since inception of the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF).

According to her, more than 15,000 jobs had been created by the Fund in the last two years, adding that the initiative of the Governor Akinwunmi Ambode led administration through which N25 billion was earmarked to be disbursed over a period of four years to provide entrepreneurs, artisans, traders and others with capital to boost their businesses, had reduced unemployment and increasing wealth among the people.

She said the governor had done well in the area of infrastructural development.