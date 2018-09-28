The Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly (Senate), Senator Ita Enang, has urged party supporters in his ward to support President Muhammadu Buhari’s second term bid.

Enang made the call during the monitoring of primaries in Ward 2, Ididep clan in Ibiono Ibom Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom on Friday.

He reminded them that President Buhari had done enough in terms of infrastructure development and appointments of indigenes of the state into political offices.

The presidential aide also said that the National Working Committee of the All Progressive Congress changed the date for its gubernatorial primary to avoid litigations and make room for appeals.

He said the party had put in place an Appeals Committee so that aspirants dissatisfied with the outcome of the gubernatorial primary would have room to appeal.

He noted that the decision was also taken to enable full preparation for the governorship primary after the presidential, and for cleared candidates to be aware that they qualified for the elections.

Enang said the decision was designed to discourage other parties from poaching on aspirants that lost out in the elections.

He said: “It is so that we can have full preparation immediately after the presidential primary because of the number of candidates contesting the election and because some candidates who have been screened and cleared are not aware that they have been screened and cleared.

“Some candidates who have been disqualified have one day for the appeal to be conducted so that they can have opportunity of meeting the appeal panel to make their appeal.

“We do not want to conduct the election in such a manner that we exclude those who are disqualified; so the party has provision for appeals committee.

“If we don’t allow them the chance to appeal, it may lead to litigation. So we gave them a full day to lodge their appeals.

“We want to also be at pace with other political parties who were seeking to poach on those who may be dissatisfied from our own primary to take advantage because some other political parties that don’t have candidates are waiting for fall-out from our own primary.

“So that they can get some candidates just to fill the vacuum. We don’t want to allow that.”

The presidential aide said that voters in his ward were satisfied with the way the election was conducted and were ready for that of the governorship on Sunday.