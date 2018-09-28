The Returning Officer, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary in Bayelsa, Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri, said the party leaders in the state had adopted option A4 election pattern.

Lokpibiri, Minister of State for Agriculture, who disclosed this to APC leaders and supporters at the party secretariat in Yenagoa on Friday said there would be no distribution of materials, since they only needed to queue behind the aspirants of their choice.

He explained that the option was a pattern where registered members of the party would queue behind the aspirant of their choice to choose the party flag bearer.

He said: “We are moving to our different wards for a direct presidential primary, but at the end of the exercise, results will be collated at the local government level. Thereafter, it will come to the state secretariat for final collation.

“We will vote by way of option A4, so there will be no materials for distribution that is why my charge to all party members is to go to their wards and cue for the presidential primary election.”

He also urged members of the party in the state not to cause disorder during and after the exercise, noting that APC was ready and prepared to take over the mantle of leadership in the state.

The State Chairman of the party, Jothan Amos, said that Bayelsa APC was ready to support President Muhammadu Buhari during party presidential primary and the general elections.