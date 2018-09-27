Gov. Mohammed Bindow of Adamawa on Thursday said that he had no preferred candidate for the forthcoming primary elections in the state.

Bindow made this known when he received Omar Suleiman, APC aspirant for Adamawa Central Senatorial District and a former Managing Director of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA).

The aspirant led hundreds of his supporters on a courtesy visit to the Government House, Yola.

He said that he was ready to work with whoever would emerge during the primary elections.

According to him, as the leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, I have no preferred aspirant but ready to work with anybody that emerges as the candidate of the party during the coming primaries.

The governor urged the delegates to vote for credibility and not to sell their votes to the highest bidders.

Bindow described the aspirant as a person, who had been endowed with all the prerequisites to be a senator.

“If it is all about me, I will nominate you as the candidate of the party in the central senatorial zone because of your credibility, capacity and capability but I am not the one to decide; rather the delegates.

“I advise you and all other aspirants to know that power and authority belong to God Almighty and he gives to whom He wants at the time He wants. So it should not be a do or die affair, ‘’ Bindow said.

The governor called on the people of the state to live in peace and ensure peaceful political activities in the state devoid of rancour and violence.

Earlier, Suleiman said that the purpose of their visit was to register their support and that of his campaign organisation to the governor and to solicit his support.

Suleiman said that he was motivated to vie for the position in order to bring development which was presently inadequate in the zone.

The former NPA boss explained that 75 per cent of capital projects in the 2017 budget went to the southern zone of the country because their senators were good in lobbying and more determined than senators from the north.

Suleiman promised to attract more dividends of democracy from the Federal Government to the zone if given the chance.

According to him, when elected I will work with the governor and other stakeholders to bring development not only to the central senatorial zone but the entire state.