Ondo State Government has described the statement credited to a former deputy governor of the state, Alhaji Ali Olanusi, as a mix of mischief and double-speak.

A statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Yemi Olowolabi, the state government said the former deputy governor’s statement was intricately woven to misinform, mislead and manipulate sacred misinform, mislead and manipulate facts to achieve clearly perverted political goals.”

Olanusi, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was reportedly quoted to have allegedly condemned the adoption of indirect primary by the state chapter of the APC to select the party’s candidates for next year’s elections.

“For the records, Alhaji Ali Olanusi was not only present, but, he also actively participated at the Ondo State APC Executive Committee meeting on Wednesday, September 5, 2018, where stakeholders unanimously adopted indirect primary to select the party’s candidates for the 2019 general elections.

“It is inconceivable for the highly respected politician to turn around and condemn the collective decision of Ondo State APC stakeholders including himself. For the avoidance of doubt, Alhaji Olanusi’s seminal and illustrative contributions at APC State Executive Committee substantially helped in arriving at the final decision to dump the idea of direct primary”, the statement said.