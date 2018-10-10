



The National Council for Women Societies (NCWS), Gloria Laraba Shoda, on Tuesday, tackled the chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, for allegedly sidelining women at the just concluded APC primaries, maintaining that there was no concession for women.

Shoda who condemned the act at a press briefing, in Abuja, urged women to vote political parties that gave them soft landing to participate.

She, also joined her voice with the wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, to condemn the high cost of nomination and expression of interest forms of the ruling APC, indirectly sidelining women from participating in the primaries despite pledging to support women.

In the words of Shoda, “I watched the primaries with kin interest, I was astonished on the exorbitant amount women were propelled to pay for presidential election by major political parties, such as APC, Presidential nomination form worth 45 million, while PDP 12 million.

“For governorship APC 22.5 million, while women paid 6M. Senate 7 million, while PDP 3.5 million. House of Representatives APC 3.85 million.

“Painfully, there was no concession for women in the APC.”

A Woman Edo State aspirant had, cried that she had N3 million, while the amount was N6 million, and for this reason she could not contest. How do they expect women to fair? Women are not money bags like men,” she lamented.

The NCWS boss, applauded the PDP for giving women concession with only payment for expression of interest forms which cost N500, 000 while the presidential fee cost N2 million and governorship N1 million.

She also stressed that, “Some political parties did not collect money from women aspirants; inciting them to partake in the political process.

“Women are heartbroken. So, we are asking APC Chairman, why he said there is no concession for women?

“Women who struggled to pay face a lot of violence; which prevented women delegates to vote during the primaries.

“How will a woman be able to buy delegate votes? Where is Nigeria democratic system and 35 per cent affirmative action?,” She questioned.