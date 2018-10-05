



Ahead of Adamawa rescheduled governorship primaries for All Progressives Congress, Governor Muhammadu Bindow Campaign Organization has raised alarm over circulation of fake membership cards.

Spokesman of the organization, Saleh Kinjir, who raised the alarm Thursday in a press briefing in Yola, said the attention of the organization had been drawn to such fake cards in circulation in the state.

It also alleged that some people had met, designed and produced what they claimed to be result from fake elections conducted.

Kinjir said: “We have seen on social media, people snapping pictures of their supposed membership cards and posting same.

“We have also read a number of postings by people who assumed that the direct election to be conducted will depend solely on brandishing such assumed membership cards.

“We wish to state categorically that in Adamawa state, to the best of our knowledge, no membership cards were given to members during the registration exercise; only membership slips were issued.

“Anybody brandishing any card is actually displaying a fake document.

“We therefore condemned any attempt to introduce confusion in the process by distributing fake documents, purportedly as membership cards.”

While urging security agencies and INEC to fish out the suspects to ensure credible direct primaries, the organization reiterated its confidence in its candidate, Governor Bindow to emerged victorious.

Also speaking in another press briefing, the Head of Media for Nuhu Ribadu Campaign Organization, Alhaji Ibrahim Usman, said they were also concerned about the report circulating in the social media that voting had commenced in some areas, when even members of the 25 -member election committee for the direct primaries were yet to arrive the state.

Usman said: “Our stand is that we reject whatever the outcome of the purported result of the ongoing primaries.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Governor Bindow, Nuhu Ribadu and Mahmood Halilu are the three aspirants to contest in the Thursday governorship primaries.

Meanwhile, members of the electoral panel arrived Yola at about 7pm, Thursday, as such the primaries might hold on Friday (tomorrow).