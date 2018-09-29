The Bauchi State Police Command on Saturday warned members of the public against carrying weapon to the various voting centers of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary elections.

The warning is contained in a statement issued by the command’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Kamal Datti, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

It said adequate arrangement had been made to ensure peaceful conduct of the exercise, slated for Sunday, Sept. 30.

The command said any person found in possession of weapon(s) at any of the venues would be made to face the full wrath of the law.

It said only registered members of APC with valid membership cards were permitted to be at the centres.

The Command appealled for the support and cooperation of the members of the public towards ensuring a violence-free primaries in the state.