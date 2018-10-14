



Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state has inaugurated 12-man high-powered reconciliation committee to reconcile all aggrieved members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.‎

This is contained in a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Abba Anwar, and made available to newsmen on Sunday in Kano.

Ganduje, who, inaugurated the committee at the Government House, Kano, said that the committee would bring unity among party members and also take care of some misunderstandings that cropped up after the recently concluded primary elections in the state.

“The committee will reconcile our party members as a result of the emergence of some few issues after the conduct of the primary elections, excluding Presidential and Gubernatorial primaries of which we had single candidate for each of the two positions.

“Normal misunderstanding as seen after the primaries in the state are normally unavoidable in democracy. Particularly in the practice of party politics,” Ganduje was quoted as saying.

He ‎said that the committee would look into the matter at hand with a view to ensuring amicable reconciliation ahead of the general elections.

“The committee will come up with a strategy that will bring in amicable reconciliation of the party members as we are approaching general elections.

“It will also come up with a strategic approach in building strong party cohesion. Are part of the terms of reference,” he highlighted.

Ganduje said that ‎it was only in the Presidential and Gubernatorial primary elections, the process was conducted without any contenders in the two positions.

He added that the state unanimously gave President Muhammadu Buhari the highest votes in Nigeria of about three million in the primary election.

‎”Kano being the largest democracy in Nigeria with the highest population coupled with higher elective constituencies in the federation, the state is bound to experience such political complexities.

“We also chose to conduct direct primaries, fundamentally for the simple reason that we want to get optimum participation.

‎‎The committee is chaired by ‎Gen. Bashir Magashi (rtd), Speaker of the State Assembly, Kabiru Rurum, Yusuf Ata, Gen Jafaru Isah (rtd) and Amb. Kabiru Rabi’u, Sabo NAN on and Dr Maikano Rabi’u.

Others are Sheikh Ibrahim Khalil, Barrister Umar Danlasan, Garba Yusuf Abubakar and Amadu Haruna Zago as members, while Musa Salihu Riruwai would serves as the Secretary of the Committee.‎

The committee was given two weeks to submit its report to government for further action.

‎‎Meanwhile, the governor has dispelled the rumour that Presidency was not happy with the way Kano conducted the primaries.

“Presidency has no quarrel with us over the conduct of our primary elections conducted recently in the state.

“Ours is much more cleaner, healthier and peaceful than many other states across the country,” the statement said.‎