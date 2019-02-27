



Leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State have commended the impressive performance of President Muhammadu Buhari in Bayelsa State and Niger Delta region at the just-concluded presidential election.

The leaders said the votes garnered by Buhari in the region, considered to be the stronghold of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would liberate Bayelsa and Niger Delta.

Some of the leaders, who spoke in separate statements, are members of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Tare Amatare, Nestor Binabo and Ebitimi Amgbare.

Amatare referred to Buhari as a movement, saying nobody from the northern region would match his popularity to defeat him in any election.

He added only the late Tafawa Balewa and Ahmadu Bello could have challenged the President.

He said Buhari’s integrity and impeccable character stood him out and attracted votes to him from unexpected quarters including the Niger Delta.

“Buhari is a political deity. People just love him and follow him. Despite occupying many positions, he still has no company, no oil wells, no marginal field.

“Nigeria should appreciate him. We must not be thinking of going back to the dark days. We should be tired of stealing, looting,” he said.

He lambasted the Igbos saying they were ungrateful to Buhari and the APC government adding that despite abusing the President in 2015, they got four substantive ministers and other projects from him.

Binabo, in his statement, said the masses especially farmers and others in the villages rewarded Buhari with their votes following the positive impact of his policies on them.

The former acting governor said despite the prejudice against APC leaders by the ruling party in Bayelsa, they worked very hard to sell Buhari’s policies to the people at the grassroots.

“President Buhari’s widespread victory in the country including Bayelsa is an indication that his policies and welfare programmes are achieving their desired results. They are touching the lives of the common people.

“This victory has also shown that contrary to claims by the ruling party in Bayelsa that there is no APC in the state, we are stronger now and we will soon take over the mantle of leadership in Bayelsa.

“Finally, Bayelsa and the Niger Delta have been liberated. It is time the progressives took over Bayelsa and the region to ensure impact of governance on the people.

“We have to join mainstream politics and align with the government at the centre,” he said.

On his part, Amgbare a 2015 APC governorship aspirant, said the campaign council did not labour in vain saying the President deserved a second term.

He said the President had been reinvigorated to step up the fight against corruption, end insurgency and restructure the economy.

“The President said the people of the North-East were in a better position to appreciate his war against insurgency.

“And we are happy that the people of the northeast responded positively with their votes.

“I met many of our people who are benefitting from the President’s N-Power programme even without knowing anybody. These people gladly gave the President their votes,” he said.