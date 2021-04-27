The All Progressives Congress on Monday said President Muhammadu Buhari and his administration, will soon deal with those behind Nigeria’s growing insecurity.

It said the current security challenge was real, as such, the APC as a political party would not play politics with human lives.

This was contained in a statement titled, ‘We must unite against insecurity – APC,’ signed by the party’s National Secretary, Senator John Akpanudoedehe, in Abuja, on Monday.

Akpanudoedehe said, “The issue of insecurity in the country has found expression in terrorist and criminal activities of Boko Haram, bandits, kidnappers, rustlers and recently the highly condemnable attacks on security formations in some states.

“These are current realities and the APC will not play politics with matters of life and our collective wellbeing as a nation.

“As a progressive party in government, we are fully focused on identifying and bringing to book the perpetrators and sponsors of this hydra-headed insecurity monster and consolidating on our visible development strides.”

The party condoled with all those affected by the security incidents and appealed to Nigerians to unite against insecurity and criminality.





The statement further read, “Only in safety can we enjoy the current infrastructure revolution that has witnessed the rehabilitation, construction and reconstruction of over 13,000 kilometers of critical federal roads, construction of thousands of affordable and acceptable housing and of course, the ongoing national railway projects gainfully connecting cities and towns across the country.”

In an earlier statement titled, ‘APC Condemns Attack on Governor Uzodinma’s Residence, Police Formations,’ Akpanudoedehe condemned the attack on the country home of the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, by unknown gunmen.

He said, “The party equally condemns the wanton attacks on police personnel and formations in Abia, Imo, Ebonyi and Anambra states as well as Rivers State.

“We stand with the Nigeria Police Force and families of the victims in this difficult time as we mourn the deaths of innocent and dedicated security personnel simply carrying out their duty of protecting life and property.

“In Imo state, the attack on the Governor’s residence is an attack on democracy and constituted authority serving the interest of the good people of Imo state.”

It also charged security agencies to fish out the perpetrators of these attacks and their sponsors and ensure that they face the full weight of the law.