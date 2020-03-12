<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The All Progressives Congress appears to have begun preparations for life after the chairmanship of Adams Oshiomhole.

Staff and visitors to the party’s National Secretariat were taken aback when they noticed a change in the atmosphere at the party’s secretariat on Thursday.





For the first time since 2018 when Oshiomhole became the APC National Chairman, the billboard welcoming people to the secretariat which used to have the portraits of President Muhammadu Buhari, and that of Oshimohole, now carries only Buhari’s portrait.

A staff of the party told newsmen in Abuja that “the changes were effected at 1:00 am today (Thursday). I don’t know who gave the orders or who paid for the changes but as you can see, only Buhari’s picture is on our welcome signpost”.