Sequel to persistent criticism and rejection of the direct mode of primary election adopted for Osun APC, the party has announced its postponement.

A statement issued and signed by the Director of Publicity, Research and Strategy of the party in the state, Barrister Kunle Oyatomi did not however give new date for the postponement.

He said a new date for the primary would be communicated to the public urging all bona-fide members of the party remind calm.

According to him, “due to unforseen development, the All Progressives Congress in the state of Osun has announced the postponement of the primary to choose its gubernatorial flagbearer for September 22 election that was supposed to hold tomorrow, July 19, 2018.

The party regretted this development but promised that sooner than later, a new date will be fixed

It would be recalled that the adoption of direct primary has generated criticism and rejection as announced by the National secretariat of the party.

At least, 12 aspirants out of seventeen screened have rejected the adoption of direct mode of primary saying it was fashioned to favour a particular aspirant.

Osun West party leaders and stakeholders also faulted the adoption of direct method of primary saying it will engender chaos and crisis.