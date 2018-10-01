.responsive_ads_xi { width: 300px; height: 250px; } @media(min-width: 768px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 468px; height: 60px; } } @media(min-width: 1019px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 640px; height: 80px; } } @media(min-width: 1140px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 696px; height: 86px; } }

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has rescheduled the Lagos governorship primary billed for today.

Also rescheduled are primaries for Enugu and Adamawa states.

The mode of primaries for Enugu and Adamawa states has been changed from indirect to direct.

The party, in a statement by Publicity secretary Yekini Nabena said the Lagos Governorship Primaries will now take place on Tuesday, while the Enugu and Adamawa governorship Primaries – will take place on Thursday 4 October.

The Lagos direct primary was initially scheduled for today,

The APC did not give any reason for the postponement of the Lagos primary, where incumbent Governor Akinwunmi Ambode is locked in a battle with Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s candidate, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

In Adamawa, former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Malam Nuhu Ribadu, withdrew from the governorship race, complaining that the direct primary mode was changed abruptly to indirect.

It was not clear whether he will get back on track with the decision to stick to the direct primary mode, to pick the governorship candidate.