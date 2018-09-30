Governorship primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State scheduled to hold on Sunday have been postponed.

It was gathered from authoritative sources in the party executives that the postponement was not unconnected to undecided mode which the primaries would take.

It is recalled that members of the party in the state, especially, the aspirants in the 2019 general elections had been divided along mode which the primaries would take to elect aspirants.

There were different peaceful protests by different groups in the party, either for direct or indirect primaries, while some leaders of the party even support consensus arrangement.

There is apprehension that the national leadership has a favoured candidate in mind with indirect mode being canvassed, while those that favour direct mode have are believed to have faith in their home support.

An authoritative source in the party disclosed that the governorship primary is undecided for now in Kwara state.

However, a media officer of one of the 13 APC governorship aspirants in the state said that the governorship primary would hold on Tuesday, tentatively.

The source said that the postponement was due to conflicting opinions on mode which the primaries would take, which he added that it was still undecided.

Meanwhile, members of the party, particularly, those loyal to the 13 governorship aspirants, had been posting different versions of cleared and uncleared aspirants by the National Working Committee on social media.

The state chairman of the party, Bashir Bolarinwa, had however, disclaimed such development, saying that none of the aspirants had been cleared.