The All Progressives Congress in Abia has postponed its governorship primaries earlier scheduled for September 30 till October 1.

Donatus Nwamkpa, the APC Chairman in the state, said the postponement was due to the inability of the National Election Committee members of the party to arrive the state.

He said the state chapter of the party was still awaiting the arrival of the officials who were in possession of election materials.

According to him, the primaries will now be conducted on October1 when the officials would have arrived in the state.

Meanwhile, Nwamkpa dismissed the allegation that the party had arranged to impose a preferred candidate, adding that all aspirants had equal stake as there was no “anointed candidate’’ as widely speculated.

The chairman assured the aspirants and members of the party that the committee would conduct free and fair exercise.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that seven aspirants are jostling for the party’s governorship ticket in the state.

The aspirants include: Chris Akomas, former Deputy Governor, Martin Azubuike, former Abia Speaker and Chief Uche Ogah, a former governorship aspirant.

Other aspirants are: Okey Emuche, Friday Nwosu, Paul Ikonne and Ikechi Emenike.