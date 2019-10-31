<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The All Progressives Congress in Zamfara State has alleged that the police disrupted its meetings in some Local Government Areas of the state.

Mr Lawal Liman, the state chairman of the party, made the allegation in an interview in Gusau on Thursday.

“You know, we had Local Government stakeholders meetings of the party across the 14 LGAs of the state on Wednesday.

“It is unfortunate to receive reports from some (LGs) that the police personnel denied APC members and supporters from exercising their rights.

But the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Muhammad Shehu, said that the stoppage of the meetings was as a result of the existing ban of all political meetings, rallies and procession in the state by the police authority.

Shehu recalled that the command had on September 24, issued a ban on all political meetings, rallies and procession, as part of the measures to maintain peace and stability in the state.

He said that the decision of the command was not politically motivated but for the best interest of the people of the state.