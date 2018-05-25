The All Progressives Congress (APC), Ekiti State chapter, has petitioned the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, and Director General, State Security Service (SSS), Lawal Daura, over the destruction of the campaign billboards of its governorship candidate, Dr. Kayode Fayemi in Oye Ekiti.

In a petition written to the IG and DG DSS, dated May 23rd, 2018 and signed by Paul Omotosho, the APC alleged that supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) vandalised a campaign billboard belonging to Fayemi which was cited at St Augustine Secondary School and alleged that Governor Ayo Fayose was the mastermind. The party also alleged that the APC and its supporters have been under various forms of attacks by PDP supporters since October, 2014.

“Our party members in Oye Ekiti who witnessed the incident informed us that Governor Fayose who led the campaign team of his deputy and the candidate of the PDP, Prof Olusola Eleka to Oye LGA, directed party officials to destroy Dr. Fayemi’s billboard which was erected in front of St Augustine Secondary School, Oye Ekiti, close to the junction towards Isan.

“The PDP officials promptly carried out the governor’s directive by supervising the destruction of the billboard. It is unfortunate that this barbaric act was carried out in the presence of policemen who could not make any arrest. It is the character of Governor Fayose to destroy billboards of opposition candidates, sponsor attacks on them and drive many of them out of town so that he would have a field day on election day. This is what he has started again.

“We therefore call on you to use your good offices to bring the perpetrators to book so that we will have a peaceful election on July 14. If this act of violence is not nipped in the bud, it can lead to a breakdown of law and order in the state,” Omotosho said. The video clips showing the destruction of the billboard, which is currently trending on social media, was also attached to the petitions which have been forwarded to the IG, the DG DSS, Ekiti State Commissioner of Police and State Director of SSS.