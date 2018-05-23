The All Progressives Congress (APC), Appeal Committee in Kwara State, has said there was no petition or appeal against the state congress conducted on Saturday by Senator Bukola Saraki-led faction, which was supervised by the national secretariat of the party in Ilorin.

Chairman of the committee, Mr Osita Egwuatu, made this known in Ilorin on Wednesday at a news conference at the party secretariat.

Egwuatu said the three-member committee were in the state for hearing of election petition that might have arisen from the state congress election.

He added that as at the 9 a. m on Wednesday when their assignment ended, the committee has not received any complaint against the conduct of the congress.

Egwuatu said members of the committee arrived Ilorin on Sunday to hear any complaint, petition and appeal against the state congress of the party.

He said he pasted notice on the board at the APC secretariat for any person with petition or complaint to submit same.

“As I am speaking to you, we have not received any petition from anybody.

“Today is the last day of the hearing of the petition, up till now, no petition from anybody,” Egwuatu added.

He said that since there was no petition, appeal or complaint from anybody, it means that the congress went well in the state.

Reports had indicated that two congresses of the party were held simultaneously on Saturday, with the Saraki led group, holding its own at the Banquet Hall opposite the Government House. It elected Alhaji Ishola Balogun-Fulani as chairman.

Another faction loyal to the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, held another congress at the Arca Santa Event Hall, in Ilorin and elected Moshood Bolarinwa as chairman.

Malam Abdullahi Samari was elected as the Deputy Chairman.

Others were Alhaji Abdulganiyu Saka (Secretary); Abegunde Goge (Assistant Secretary); Rahmat Abolaji (Women leader) and Samuel Isaac (Youth Leader).