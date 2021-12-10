APC peace committee wades into Gombe crisis

The National Reconciliation Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has met with Gov. Inuwa Yahaya and other party bigwigs in Gombe State.

The meeting followed a petition submitted to the committee over the party’s Congresses by Sen. Danjuma Goje (APC – Gombe Central).

Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe and Chairman, APC Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) had in October inaugurated a nine-member committee under the Chairmanship of Sen. Abdullahi Adamu (APC – Nasarawa West).

The committee was mandated to reconcile aggrieved members of the party sequel to the outcome of the party’s congresses.

Adamu said at a news conference on Friday shortly after the long-night meeting in Gombe that the committee received one petition in the state.

He said that the committee had a mandate to reconcile any perceived misunderstanding, grudges, conflict in the party, adding that unity among the members remained paramount to the party.

The Chairman said the committee had been on course in ensuring that every member was given fair hearing in the interest of the unity of the party.

He said that Sen. Goje was approached and he gave the committee reason for not attending the meeting.

“We have listen very carefully to the government and the party. This government is our government.

“What we do always is to start with what we know and go searching for what we don’t know.

“We have listened to the complaints against the party which is in government because it is illogical for one to want to clap with one hand.

“You must clap with two hands if you want to be heard clapping; we will meet Sen. Goje, notwithstanding the fact, the petitioner who didn’t turn up in the hearing of the petition.”

The chairman said that in the interest of fair hearing, the committee would give the opportunity to Sen. Goje having listened to the government and afterwards advise the party on the way out.

He expressed confidence that APC in Gombe was “strong and alive,” stressing that any grievances in the party would not be left unattended and resolved quickly.

Also speaking, Yahaya said that the party would continue to grow stronger because “we are united, one big family that is focused on delivering on all demands of our party followers.”

Adamu was accompanied by five members of the committee in the meeting.

The Chairman explained that the remaining four members had compelling reasons for being absent.

Those absent were the Minister of Special Duties and former Benue State Governor, George Akume; former Enugu State Governor, Sullivan Chime.

A former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, and a former deputy governor of Lagos State, Oluranti Adebule.

The over three-hour late-night meeting which commenced on Thursday was attended by the state APC Chairman, two serving senators and members of the House of Representatives, party elders amongst others.