



The All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the claim of victory by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on the Saturday’s Presidential election as premature and unreasonable. The APC stated this in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Lanre Issa-Onilu, in reaction to PDP’s statement that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) should declare its (PDP) Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as the winner of the election. Onilu said: “This call is shameful and alarming. Unwilling to wait for INEC, the constituted legal authority to complete its task, the PDP seeks a short cut by false and premature claims of victory.

This cannot stand. “For our part, the APC has governed and campaigned as we believed was right. Because of this, we are content to await the verdict of the people. We also believe that only INEC has the authority to announce election results. What the PDP is trying to do, by claiming without any factual basis that Atiku has won, is to usurp INEC’s constitutional authority. Moreover, PDP’s words are rash eruptions that may incite needless violence and unrest. “Thus, we ask the PDP to live up to the status it claims for itself as a large political party. The PDP should behave more responsibly instead of acting the role of spoilt children who threaten to upset the dinner table if not fed their preferred meal.

“The APC asks and encourages INEC to do its job as mandated by law and by good conscience and not by the screams of those who do not fully believe in these ideals. We hope INEC can begin to release results soon and do so in a way that protects and honours the vote of every Nigerian who cast a ballot. “We also ask our members and supporters to exercise patience and conduct themselves peacefully. Democracy is a contest of issues and visions. Not one of muscle and fighting. Let there be no more violence among us. Remember that we are all Nigerians and belong to the same national family despite our political differences. “On this day, may democracy and sovereign will of the electorate reign.

There is no worthy substitute for this despite the malign protestations of the PDP. “If Nigeria is to stand for something, let it be democracy and let it be today so that we assure for ourselves fruits of a brighter future.” The ruling party decried the conduct of the opposition party. “Our nation is trying to perfect its democracy, not turn it into a mockery. Sadly, this objective is lost to the PDP. The PDP’s guiding principle is distilled to the following; because they want something, then they should get it. What they use to guide themselves actually blinds them instead.

“Because they want the presidency so badly that they have engaged in all manner of misconduct and spared little cost to achieve their aim, they now believe that they are entitled to claim victory notwithstanding the vote and will of the people. But this is not the way of democracy. Democracy means the people choose for themselves, not that the PDP chooses for them. “That may have been the way in the past when they engineered and kidnapped elections to achieve their desired end notwithstanding the true will of the people. Thankfully, those days are gone and gone forever. “These elections are supposed to be democratic exercises, not a platform for the PDP to impose their selfish designs on a hopeful nation. The PDP should honour and follow the sovereign will and sober dignity of the Nigerian people.

“The people patiently waited the additional week for Election Day to come. The vast majority of people again exercised patience as they peacefully voted on Election Day. Unfortunately, isolated incidents of violence took place. We are deeply saddened by the violence and disruption that did occur. Nigerians died on Saturday and that should never have happened and should never happen again during an election of any kind in our land. Their deaths are needless tragedies that mar what was otherwise a celebration of our maturing democracy,” it said.