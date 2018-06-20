‎A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Dayo Adeyeye, has described the employment forms being distributed to unemployed youths by the Ekiti State Government as a scam.

Adeyeye alleged in a statement issued on Wednesday in Ado-Ekiti by his Director of Media and Publicity, Niyi Ojo, that Governor Ayo Fayose had been deceiving the people of the state through such employment schemes.

The APC chieftain claimed that the recent offer of 2000 jobs to youths of the state was a scam that would further aggravate their conditions.

‎Adeyeye urged the governor to refrain from deceiving the youths by asking them to submit fresh applications for job openings which he claimed were nonexistent.

He said: “It is obvious that he is only deceiving the people of the state. It is a bad attitude for a state governor to be deceiving the youths of his state who have supported him so much in the past.

“We are talking of Ekiti youths from poor homes who laboured to pay for forms and registered for this nonexistent jobs three and a half years ago.

“Now, he wants to repeat the scam again just few months to the end of his administration and one month before the governorship election through which he wants to continue to rule the state by proxy.

“The people of Ekiti should wisen up to his antics and refuse to be deceived by the Pharaoh leading them.

“It is a good thing that the teachers and workers have seen through his antics and have decided to ditch him and his team for the opposition.

“The youths of the state should follow their lead and refuse to be further taken in by his lies.”

But the State Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, Jackson Adebayo, refuted the allegations against the Fayose administration.

He said the employment exercise was not a scam, adding that many youths who had obtained the forms had been praising the governor.

He said: “I am not surprised at the allegations of Prince Adeyeye.

“Governor Fayose will never release employment forms that are not genuine or fake but Adeyeye is only criticising the state governor because he is a failure.

“I wish to state categorically that as at this morning, 2,000 youths have obtained the forms and they are appreciating Gov‎ernor Fayose.”

similarly, the Commissioner for Information Youths and Sports Development, Lanre Ogunsuyi, said ‎” Adeyeye is only speaking from both sides of his mouth”.

Ogunsuyi said: He is not a democrat and before he defected to APC, he was always supporting all the actions and decisions of Governort Ayodele Fayose.

“I will only advise Ekiti people to disregard his ‎words and comments.”