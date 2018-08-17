The Chairman of the Yobe State Executive Committee of the All Progressives Congress, Alhaji Adamu Chilariye, has accused the Peoples Democratic Party of illegally buying Permanent Voter Cards of unsuspecting members of the public.

The Chairman of the party made the accusation on Thursday at a press briefing in Damaturu.

He stated that the state EXCO of the APC was notified of the development.

Chilariye said: “The PDP political office holders in Yobe Zone B have been using surrogates to purchase voters’ cards within Potiskum town at the cost of N5,000 per PVC.”

He said the APC has lodged complaints with security agencies on the illegal act.

However, Chilariye advised the general public to be careful not to fall into the politicians’ trap.

The chairman disassociated SEC from some political aspirants in APC who had begun to deceive members of the party that they had been endorsed.

“The SEC wishes to state that it has no anointed aspirant and will only support the candidate that emerges as the party’s flag bearer during primaries,” the chairman said.