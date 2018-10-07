



Separate celebrations were held in Adamawa by supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and those of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over Sunday’s victories of Governor Muhammadu Bindow in APC governorship primaries and that of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar in PDP”s presidential primary.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that while Bindow and APC supporters were moving round Yola town in motorcade to celebrate his victory in the party’s direct primaries, PDP supporters were also celebrating the emergence of Abubakar from the state as the presidential candidate of the party at the just concluded PDP presidential.

The festive mood in the town has generated debate on how interesting the political situation is going to be in Adamawa.

While supporters of APC said that the popularity of Bindow and the performance of his administration would ensure that Adamawa remains an APC state by winning all elections in 2019, those of PDP said with Abubakar as presidential candidate of PDP, the party has gotten the boost needed to return it back to PDP.

“We are not bothered by Atiku’s victory as PDP presidential candidate, Adamawa people have seen dividends of democracy under APC and will never betrayed her for any party,” Mohammed Musa, an APC supporter said.

On his part, Ahijo Abubakar, a PDP supporter, said: “We are set to take back Adamawa, the emergency of Atiku as our party presidential flag bearer has further reinforce that position.”

Addressing APC supporters after his victory rally in Yola, Bindow thanked them for the sustain confidence in him and promised not to disappoint the electorates.

He urged those who contested with him to join hands with him for a united front in facing 2019 general elections.