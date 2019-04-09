<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of intimidating and blackmailing Supreme Court Justices into doing their bidding in respect of the matter of the purported exclusion of Rivers State APC candidates from the last elections.

Reacting to a statement credited to PDP accusing the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi and Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), of scheming to reverse Supreme Court ruling, the APC National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, said the party was not ready to join issues with PDP over what it called its fictional and concocted allegations against the party and its leaders.

Issa-Onilu said the party will allow the law take its course in respect of the purported exclusion of its candidates in the elections in Rivers State and also advised the PDP to do the same, “rather than overheat the polity with their illogical and false claims.”

“We are, however, well aware of the PDP’s intent to hoodwink and deceive the public, and most importantly, intimidate and blackmail our eminent Supreme Court Justices into doing their bidding in respect of the matter of the purported exclusion of Rivers State APC candidates from the last elections, before the apex court.

“Again, for the purpose of clarity, it needs restating that the Supreme Court has not made any pronouncement on the purported exclusion of APC candidates from the just concluded governorship, National Assembly and state Assembly elections in Rivers State.

“Hence, the cheap attempt by PDP to ambush the Supreme Court with their cock and bull conspiracies should be seen for what it is, hogwash.

“We urge Nigerians to completely ignore the evil machinations of the PDP as contained in their ludicrous and false statement on the matter of the purported exclusion of Rivers APC candidates in the last elections before the Supreme Court.

“The PDP as a party has refused to come to terms with the fact that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC adminstration is a stickler to the rule of law.”