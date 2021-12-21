APC to PDP: Politicising Nigeria’s security challenges insensitive, unpatriotic

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has berated the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over comments to downplay its government’s efforts in tackling the country’s security challenges.

The ruling party said the PDP’s suggestion that the Buhari administration was insensitive to the heinous activities of bandits in parts of the country was politically-motivated, callous and insensitive to victims of the attacks and the security agencies fighting to end the security challenges.

The APC stated this in a statement on Tuesday by its interim National Secretary, John Akpanudoedehe, in Abuja.

The PDP, on Sunday, accused leaders of the ruling party of indifference to recent attacks by bandits in Sokoto, Plateau, Katsina, Kaduna, Plateau, and other parts of the country.

In what appears to be a recurring manner, top government officials were seen on Saturday in Daura, Katsina State, celebrating President Muhammadu Buhari’s son’s chieftaincy title after the attacks recorded in the Northern Region in the last two weeks.

Some of the key officials at the event include Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President Ahmad Lawan, and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, none of whom has visited any of the scenes of the attacks.

The main opposition party condemned the APC leaders, pinpointing their numbness.

“Is it not unforgivable that while the APC failed to show empathy for the heinous murder of scores of travellers who were burned alive in Sokoto state, the massacre of over 15 worshippers in Niger state, and other compatriots killed in Kaduna, Katsina, and other parts of the country in recent days, its leaders and officials in government found time to attend President Muhammadu Buhari’s son’s turbaning ceremony in the same troubled Katsina state?” the PDP spokesperson, Debo Ologunagba, had said.

In their defence, the APC on Tuesday said it was unfair to condemn its government over the country’s state of insecurity despite its efforts to combat the spread.

The party accused the PDP of downgrading its role with the intent to score “cheap political points”, calling the latter unpatriotic and banal.

“Suggestions by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that the President Muhammadu Buhari government is insensitive to the heinous activities of bandits in parts of the country should be seen for what it is — politically motivated, callous and insensitive to victims and our gallant troops battling to end their criminal activities.

“The regrettable attempt to turn a tragic situation into an object of politicking crosses the line of political decorum. True to form, the PDP continues to expose its desperate politics in which all is fair, including unguarded statements mocking the travails of citizens and efforts of security services to score political points.

“The PDP playing politics with the evil activities of bandits, insurgents and other criminal rings which had their roots in PDP’s shabby handling of their criminal activities during their formative stages, has exposed PDP as unpatriotic, banal and a wobbling opposition,” Mr Akpanudoedehe said.