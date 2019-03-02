



The All Progressives Congress (APC) Oyo State chapter has alleged plans by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to massively rig and engage in vote buying in the March 9 Gubernatorial and House of Assembly elections.

The party said it would ensure strict resistance to the PDP and its candidate, Mr. Seyi Makinde to steal away peoples’ mandate, saying the party would not tolerate a repeat of the Saturday election robbing in some local governments.

The party’s Publicity Secretary, Dr AbdulAzeez Olatunde in a statement noted that winning election should not be seen as do or die affair but the situation was different in Makinde’s case as “his only investment in Oyo State is directed solely to the prime seat of the Governor’s Office”.

Olatunde said that Seyi Makinde had been engaged in voters’ inducement with his call centre and vote buying during the election, noting that investigation by the party revealed that the PDP allocated hundreds of thousands of naira to each polling unit to buy votes during the February 23, election.

He said APC had forwarded its petition to appropriate quarters to challenge the results of the last Saturday election in the state, warning that it would not fold its hands to allow for a repeat of such in the gubernatorial election.

The Publicity Secretary stressed that Oyo State governor’s seat is not for sale and not for highest bidder but for an individual who has a huge stake in Oyo State and visible industry expertise, adding, “APC candidate, Oloye Bayo Adelabu stands out among all the candidates.

‘’He is the only one who dared to keep his money where his mouth is by investing massively in the state.

“We should not forget in earnest how Seyi Makinde and his cohorts desecrated and decimated the country’s oil industry through illegal and fraudulent deals.

‘’He is embarking on the same fraudulent ways to enter the government out which will not be successful as the people of the state will ensure their votes count and align with the party that will take them to the next level in adequate security of lives and property, equitable infrastructural development, agricultural revolution, improved education and health system, industrial revolution among others.

“Our people should know that APC which symbolizes greatness for the country and as supported by Nigerians during the February 23, 2019 election with their mandate for President Buhari is the only party that has the true interest of Nigerians at heart. We urge the people of Oyo State to follow suit by voting our candidates in the gubernatorial and House of Assembly election.

“Oyo people should replicate President Buihari’s victory at the national level which is a win for integrity and symbolizes a national resistance to corruption as embodied by Atiku, Seyi Makinde and the PDP. We appeal to the people to reject the PDP and its candidates with their vote buying and inducement as it is a Greek gift,” Olatunde explained.