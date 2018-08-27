The All Progressives Congress (APC) says the government of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) placed the country’s economy on life support.

On Saturday, Peter Obi, a former governor of Anambra state, said Nigeria’s economy is on life support owing to a rising debt profile.

Thereafter, PDP challenged the APC to a debate on good governance.

But in a statement on Monday, Yekini Nabena, acting spokesman of the APC, said PDP’s request is laughable.

“We view this request by the PDP as another laughable example of the PDP’s selective amnesia on the 16 years of locust it wrecked on Nigeria during its defunct rule,” the statement read.

“Perhaps the PDP needs to be reminded of the reason why Nigerians voted it out unanimously in 2015 to give way to a progressive administration which is rebuilding the country in all facets from the foundation.

“A party synonymous with impunity, institutionalised corruption, diversion of counter-insurgency votes to political cronies and funding of political activities, illegal purchase of bullet-proof SUVs, limousines and private jet shindigs for ministers at public expense; non-remittance of $20 billion oil revenue; among other atrocities too numerous to mention, cannot be in a position to debate on good governance

“A party whose administration placed the economy on life support through its voodoo economics and fiscal recklessness cannot be in a position to debate on good governance.

“The PDP in its desperation to position itself as the 2019 general election approaches cannot hoodwink Nigerians on who they truly are.”