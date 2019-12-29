<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that in the last five years, President Muhammadu Buhari administration has put a lot of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members out of looting jobs.

It added that hundreds of looters were being prosecuted, assets illegally acquired and unexplainable wealth were being recovered.

The PDP had in a statement on Friday said that history would not be kind to the Buhari-led administration for its extreme treasury looting and exploitation of citizens, wreaking personal businesses that has put 40 million Nigerians out of jobs.

But the APC National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu in a statement issued on Saturday said that at a period of surplus, when crude oil price rose to as much as $140, successive PDP governments supervised a massive scrambling for cheap money.

He added that alongside the fuel subsidy racket, diversion of counter-insurgency funds to PDP leaders and cronies, while also awarded roads, railways, power plants, airport terminals, dredging of waterways, bridges, and many other projects that Nigeria badly needed, yet delivered nothing.

He pointed out that for 16 years, several leaders of the PDP were having a bazaar over the country’s commonwealth, in its reckless and senseless race to produce world’s highest number of billionaires whose only enterprise was stealing from the public purse.

“In the last five years, the President Buhari-led APC government has not only been putting these looters out of jobs, we are relentlessly working to recover our country’s stolen resources from them.

“We are glad that Nigerians are seeing positive results of the current administration’s efforts. Hundreds of looters are being prosecuted, assets illegally acquired and unexplainable wealth are being recovered, while a number of them are spending time in jail.

“Many more will be on their way to jail soon. A number of them are on the run and we are collaborating with the international community to bring them to justice.

“Meanwhile, as we put the PDP looters out of jobs, we are creating the environment and other support structures for creating legitimate jobs.

“The outcomes are evident in the construction, manufacturing and agricultural sectors despite the fact that the country is earning far less than what was earned under the PDP,” he said.