No fewer than 10,000 members of the All Progressives Congress and People’s Democratic Party in Ogun State have defected to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) adopted by former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

The defectors were loyalists of a governorship aspirant in the state who is also a Senator representing Lagos West, Senator Olamilekan Adeola, popularly called (Yayi).

The defectors under the aegis of Yayi movement were led by Tunde Alabi declared that they were fed up with the group and ready to join ADC to support the governorship ambition of its governorship aspirant Gboyega Isiaka in 2019 election .

While declaring for ADC , yesterday in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital at a press conference held at the N UJ Press Centre, Oke-Ilewo, one of the leaders of the Yayi Movement , Nurudeen Olaleye, said 90 percent of the gathering who came from all the local governments in Ogun Central were members of the Yayi’s movement who picked interest in ADC and its governorship aspirant, Gboyega Nasir Isiaka (GNI).

“Those who were once Yayi’s loyalists have joined GNI and are ready to throw their full support. They are from different local government in the State. Yayi’s movement cannot be described as a moving train because it was neither going forward nor backward”, he said.

“We have come to stay in ADC and support GNI and nothing can take us back.

It would be recalled that Isiaka who contested twice in the State under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) recently defected to ADC to run the 2019 gubernatorial race.

In his own speech, the party’s Chairman Contact and Mobilisation Committee said ADC was a moving train and urged other members of PDP and APC to also join the party.

He said, “ADC is a moving train, we are committed and determined to create a play safe platform for everyone and every elective post in the state is available for everyone who is willing”.

Isiaka in his address also expressed optimism to become the next elected governor of the State in the 2019 Governorship election.

According to him, ADC is a better platform for him to contest and lead with transparency to meet the needs of the people.

“The potential of Ogun State is greater that what we see today, it is far beyond road infrastructure. Education, employment, and other variables need to be considered. These are what we will address in 2019 “, he stressed.